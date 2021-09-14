DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $3,060,327.66 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DXCM stock opened at $540.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $559.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

