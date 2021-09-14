Desjardins Weighs in on Savaria Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIS. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$22.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$13.04 and a 12-month high of C$22.48.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,306,607.60.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

