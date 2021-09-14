Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $15.89. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 86 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

