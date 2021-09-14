Deri Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $621,892.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $621,892.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00076816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00124657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00173329 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,270.24 or 0.99993024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.96 or 0.07178531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.10 or 0.00892582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

