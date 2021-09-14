DePay Price Down 14.2% This Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. DePay has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $37,832.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00081713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00120183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00170113 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,429.67 or 1.00369324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.80 or 0.07124694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.38 or 0.00926061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

