Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Denny’s by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

