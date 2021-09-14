Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.43. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

