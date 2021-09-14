Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 4,700 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.02. 21,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.