Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 3,575 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $49,282,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,419,626. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.93. 12,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,413. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

