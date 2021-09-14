Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 3,375 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.15% of Gildan Activewear worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $12,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $4,816,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 56.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

GIL traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

