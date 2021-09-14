Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 255 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.81 and its 200 day moving average is $338.98. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total transaction of $154,098.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,880 shares of company stock worth $78,665,635. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.