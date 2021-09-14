Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 62,174 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 191,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 52,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,790. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $280.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

