Davidson Investment Advisors Has $904,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.42. The company had a trading volume of 125,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $351.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.44.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

