Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.69. 3,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

