Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.19. 2,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,982. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $429.15 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.38.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

