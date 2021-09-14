Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,928 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Generac by 125.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $44,065,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNRC traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $437.90. 3,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.53.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

