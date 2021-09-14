Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 865 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 647.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.73. 3,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.23 and a 200 day moving average of $387.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $503.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 160.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.