DAV Coin (DAV) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.32 or 0.00391677 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,980.83 or 0.99878554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00075862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00072111 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.