DATx (DATX) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. DATx has a market capitalization of $839,500.33 and approximately $118,564.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00146936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.66 or 0.00818959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043416 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.