Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DFCO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Dalrada has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level.

