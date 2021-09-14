DA Davidson Comments on Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $467.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

