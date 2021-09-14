Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

