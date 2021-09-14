Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,227,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,061,000 after buying an additional 464,160 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 531,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.