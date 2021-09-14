Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 374,635 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $125.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,509. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

