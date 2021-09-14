Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.48. 23,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

