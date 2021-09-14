CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 733,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,818 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

