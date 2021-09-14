CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Price Down 6.6%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.66. 5,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 215,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAW. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.