CryptEx Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.20 or 0.00030383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $5,015.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,715.85 or 0.99975411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00072807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002152 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

