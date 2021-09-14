Crust Network Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.06 or 0.00087648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $83.90 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00144966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00791688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

