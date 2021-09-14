CROAT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $200,890.13 and approximately $12.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,158,860 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

