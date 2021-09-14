CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $208,481.64 and $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 528.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,173,000 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.