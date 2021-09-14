Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.54.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.98. 3,540,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,611. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.93. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.87.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

