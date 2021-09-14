Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

