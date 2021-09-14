Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $1,038,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,273,000 after buying an additional 2,874,835 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,549,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,146,000 after buying an additional 436,096 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 34,330 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

