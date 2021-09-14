Creative Planning Sells 413 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000.

PBW opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $138.60.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.