Creative Planning Sells 4,120 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after purchasing an additional 494,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 666,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

