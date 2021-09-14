Creative Planning Has $216,000 Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $37,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 780,431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 437,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

