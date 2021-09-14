Creative Planning Has $195,000 Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on SKT. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

