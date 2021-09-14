Creative Planning Decreases Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aegon were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEG. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

