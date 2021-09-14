Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.