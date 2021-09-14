Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,468,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.23. 2,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

