Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Get Covestro alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COVTY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Covestro stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. Covestro has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covestro (COVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.