Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.18.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $244.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,039 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,756. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

