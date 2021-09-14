Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $144,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $459.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.