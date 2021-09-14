Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Corvus Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE KOR traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.04. 1,370,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.28. The firm has a market cap of C$512.99 million and a P/E ratio of -21.90. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.17 and a 12-month high of C$4.15.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

