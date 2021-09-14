Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given “Buy” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CMMC opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$671.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.07.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$186,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,299,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,156,420.56. Insiders have sold a total of 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,007 in the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.