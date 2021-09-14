Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an average rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.83.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT opened at $142.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $94,657,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.