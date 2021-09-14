Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an average rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.83.
Shares of CPRT opened at $142.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $149.07.
In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $94,657,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
