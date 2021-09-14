Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average of $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

