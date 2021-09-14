Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Copa Holdings is taking dire hits from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to limited operations stemming from weak demand and travel restrictions, the carrier incurred losses in each of the preceding five quarters. Tepid air-travel demand is denting passenger revenues. To align its network to the low demand, the carrier is reducing capacity, which in turn is pushing up unit costs. Higher fuel costs are also a concern. Shares of the company have declined in the past six months, primarily due to COVID-induced travel woes. However, substantial reduction in operating costs is partly offsetting the pandemic-led revenue declines. Further, with reduced infection rates in some parts of the world and the resultant relaxation in travel restrictions, we are optimistic about the gradual increase in the airline’s operations.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.86. 749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,520. Copa has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 7.6% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Copa by 19.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

