Contentos Price Reaches $0.0214 on Top Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $74.97 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00146084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.21 or 0.00818044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,934,718 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

